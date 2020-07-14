18 injured as bus flips over in northern Israel

The bus flipped on its side during the accident.

By David Isaac, World Israel News

A bus flipped over at the Kabri Junction about three miles east of the city of Nahariya on Tuesday morning.

First responders offered aid to 18 wounded, most with light injuries. One of those injured was listed in moderate condition. He was extricated from the bus by firefighters.

All the wounded were fully conscious.

Daniel Malka, a driver of a United Hatzalah ambulance, said at the scene: “It was an accident involving a bus that overturned on its side and a private vehicle.”

Shari Eliyahu, head of the United Hatzalah branch in Maalot, said, “At this stage, all the casualties are fully conscious and in a mild to moderate condition.”

Most of the injured with sent to a Nahariya hospital for treatment.