8 arrested in connection to killing of IDF Sgt. Noa Lazar

Israeli police with a Palestinian arrested over his suspected involvement in a deadly shooting attack, Oct. 18, 2022. (Israeli Police)

Suspected gunman, identified as Udai Tamimi, is still at large.

By Gil Tanenbaum, TPS

The Israel police confirmed the arrest of eight Palestinians suspected of involvement in a terror attack on a checkpoint in eastern Jerusalem in which an IDF soldier was killed.

IDF Sgt. Noa Lazar, 22, was killed on Oct. 8 when a gunman opened fire on a security checkpoint near the Shuafat refugee camp.

The suspects — all residents of the eastern Jerusalem areas of Shuafat and Anata — were arrested on Monday and are reportedly relatives and associates of Udai Tamimi, the suspected gunman who is still at large.

The arrests were carried out in a joint operation by Jerusalem District police officers, Border Police fighters, IDF forces, and the Shin Bet. The arrested suspects were taken to a joint investigation conducted by the General Security Service and the central unit of the Jerusalem District Police.

These arrests came after other suspects were arrested in the days after the attack, on suspicion of involvement and assistance to a terrorist.

The police said that their investigation continues, as does the manhunt by the security forces for Tamimi.

