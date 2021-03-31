Abbas leaning towards supporting Netanyahu – report

Ra'am party leader Mansour Abbas at the party headquarters in Tamra, on election night, Mar. 23, 2021. (Flash90)

By Lauren Marcus, World Israel News

Mansour Abbas, the head of the Islamic Ra’am party who has emerged as an unlikely kingmaker after Israel’s fourth round of inconclusive elections, is reportedly leaning towards supporting Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and lending his party’s backing to Netanyahu’s bloc.

According to a report from Kan News on Tuesday, a senior Ra’am party official said that while Abbas would be willing to join a coalition with Netanyahu, Religious Zionism MK Itamar Ben Gvir could not serve as a minister in the government.

While Netanyahu repeatedly ruled out cooperation with Ra’am during his campaign, as recently as three days before election day, it appears that he may be rethinking his position.

The report said that Abbas would make his decision after meeting with veteran Likud MK and current Knesset speaker Yariv Levin.

He’s set to make a public announcement in Hebrew on Thursday, in which he’ll likely reveal whether he’ll join the so-called “change bloc” or the pro-Netanyahu bloc.

In the meantime, Abbas is keeping his options open, meeting with Blue and White head Benny Gantz, Labor leader Merav Michaeli, and Yesh Atid chair Yair Lapid.

Although Abbas is allegedly leaning towards Netanyahu, he told Israel Hayom that his main concern was partnering with whichever candidate could best support the Arab community.

“We are willing to speak with anyone who accepts our principles and who will provide what we demand. There is a lot to do and to deal with in Arab society,” he said.

“First and foremost, the rising crime – and that is what our voters expect of us. That is why we received our Knesset seats and the faith of the public who voted for us.”

In exchange for the party’s support, Ra’am is demanding that the government amend the Jewish nation state law, repeal the Kaminitz Law, and agree to provide funding for eradicating crime in Arab Israeli towns.

It’s unclear if Netanyahu’s right wing partners – especially the Religious Zionism party – will agree to these demands.