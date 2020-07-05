Above the law? Senior Israeli police officer throws party ignoring health guidelines

Neighbors complained of loud noise from her home during the Sabbath hours. She refused to lower the music when asked, they said.

By David Isaac, World Israel News

Senior Israeli police officer Miri Peled threw a party at her Herzliya home on Saturday in contradiction to coronavirus health guidelines, Kan public broadcasting reports on Sunday.

According to the report, Peled, who is commander of the Yarkon police district, threw a graduation party for students at her son’s school.

Neighbors complained of loud noise from her home during the Sabbath hours. She refused to lower the music when asked, they said.

The report says that dozens of people were at the party and there was no social-distancing observed or mask-wearing, which goes against the Health Ministry’s guidelines to prevent the spread of the coronavirus. The pandemic has made a resurgence in Israel recently.

Kan reports that the police said, “The case will be investigated and handled accordingly. Every police officer of any rank, whether on duty or off duty, is subject to the law, like any other citizen.”

Peled was promoted to commander in 2016. Her promotion was celebrated as a step forward for women in the police force in a Ynet report at the time.

The report is likely to irritate average Israelis as police have started to crack down on those failing to wear masks, issuing tickets which are expected to increase from 200 to 500 shekels. For those who are sick with corona and violate self-isolation, the fine can reach 5,000 shekels. The police have issued 3,851 corona tickets in the last 24 hours alone.

Restrictions that were loosened have also come back into force. Starting last Friday, no more than 50 people can gather in event halls, bars, clubs and synagogues. No more than 20 can gather for all other indoor events.

There have been other cases of high-profile Israelis flaunting coronavirus rules, most recently Hollywood actress Gal Gadot, whose family reportedly ignored health rules governing their return to Israel this summer.