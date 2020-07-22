Afghan girl kills Taliban fighters who murdered her parents

“Qamar Gul, who was inside the house, took an AK-47 gun the family had and first shot dead the two Taliban fighters who killed her parents, and then injured a few others,” said the village police head.

By Josh Plank, World Israel News

Qamar Gul, a teenage girl from a village in central Afghanistan, shot dead at least two Taliban fighters and wounded several more after they dragged her parents out of the house and killed them, Agence France-Presse reported Tuesday.

The incident happened last week when Taliban fighters stormed the family’s home in the central province of Ghor.

Local police head Habiburahman Malekzada told AFP that the fighters were looking for Gul’s father, who was the village chief and a supporter of the Afghan government.

Gul’s parents resisted the intrusion, and Taliban fighters dragged them both outside of the home and killed them.

“Qamar Gul, who was inside the house, took an AK-47 gun the family had and first shot dead the two Taliban fighters who killed her parents, and then injured a few others,” said Malekzada.

Several other Taliban fighters returned later to attack Gul’s home, but this time villagers and pro-government militiamen were ready and expelled them after a gunfight.

Afghan security forces have now taken the approximately 15-year-old Gul and her 12-year-old brother Habibullah to a safer place, said Mohamed Aref Aber, spokesman to the provincial governor, told The Guardian.

“They were in shock in the first two days and could not talk too much, but are in a good condition now,” Aber said.

“They are saying: ‘This was our right, because we did not need to live without our parents.’ They don’t have many relatives other than a half-brother who lives in the same village,” he said.

Taliban fighters regularly kill civilians who they suspect of being informers for the Afghan government or security forces.

Taliban attacks against security forces have increased in recent months despite the group’s agreement to engage in peace talks.