American Airlines sparks backlash among employees with BLM uniform pin

By David Isaac, World Israel News

The New York Post called it “pin-demonium.” Some American Airlines workers are angry at the airline for allowing its flight attendances to wear “Black Lives Matter” pins on their uniforms.

The airline made the announcement on Sunday.

“Clearly we live in a time where it is so important to have a dialogue about this important issue of racism in our society and try to find common ground,” American Airlines said in a company statement. “American is truly committed to having an inclusive culture that is welcoming to all and a reflection of our country and world.”

The company is also planning on its own pin design to “show its symbolic support of a diverse and inclusive work environment,” Fox News reports.

“Through our partnership with American’s office of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion, we are continuing to work through an overall plan for addressing these issues in our workplace,” the airlines said.

Not all of American’s employees were happy about the announcement, particularly those with relatives in the police force.

“I take offense to this,” one flight attendant said to management in an email obtained by the Post. “Serious offense. My husband is a LEO (Law Enforcement Officer), as was my deceased father and as far as I’m concerned ALL LIVES MATTER.”

“I am completely disgusted at the fact that we can’t show support for our GOD, our COUNTRY, our LEOs but when it comes to BLM organization (which is controversial in itself), American Airlines says that’s obviously different,” she wrote. “How is that right? Well, I don’t feel included.”

The Post quoted another flight attendant who worried those who refuse to wear the pin will “be ostracized and labeled as racist.” Willing to be identified only as John, he said BLM is “a terrorist organization that promotes violence to further their agenda.”

“If this pin is sanctioned, I will wear my NYPD pin supporting the police department,” he said.

A third flight attendant plans to wear a Trump pin if BLM pins are allowed, Fox News said.

The decision to allow BLM pins may be related to an incident on July 29 in which American removed a black woman wearing a BLM shirt and a facemask that read “(Expletive) 12.” The number 12 refers to law enforcement.

The woman was asked to cover her mask with its offensive language and according to the airline refused to do so.

“(The flight) returned to the gate before departure after a customer refused to follow crew member instructions to remove or cover a face mask with offensive language,” an American statement said.

“The customer was offered an alternate face covering, and although initially complying, it was reported that they later continued to display the offensive language. After arriving at the gate, the customer was asked to deplane.”

“I think I got taken off the plane because I’m black,” the woman told local media.