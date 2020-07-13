America’s got malice? Talent show host spreads Jew-hate online

“You can’t be anti-Semitic when we are the Semitic people,” said Nick Cannon.

By Josh Plank, World Israel News

Entertainer and television host Nick Cannon recently published on YouTube a 2019 episode of his online talk show “Cannon’s Class,” pushing anti-Semitic conspiracy theories and praising Nation of Islam leader Louis Farrakhan.

On the video, Cannon, who hosted “America’s Got Talent” from 2009 to 2016 and currently hosts “The Masked Singer,” interviewed Richard Griffin.

Griffin, better known as Professor Griff, was a member of the hip-hop group Public Enemy until he was forced out in 1989 after making anti-Semitic statements in an interview with the The Washington Times.

Cannon praised Griffin’s words, calling his message “fearless” and saying that he stuck to his guns. “You were not being anti-Semitic, because that’s impossible. You were just speaking the truth and talking about your community, your tribe, and how others have came and taken from your tribe.”

Griffin told Cannon that Semitic people have ” absolutely nothing to do with any white people. Not at all,” adding, “In order for me to be anti-Semitic, I’d have to be anti-black man, anti-black woman, anti-black people, anti-Africa.”

When asked about the Bible, Griffin told Cannon, “Those allegories and stories and things were stolen from who we are as a people. That’s our history book, so to speak. Someone else kidnapped us, knocked us upside the head, put us to sleep, stole our birthright, and claiming that that’s them.”

Cannon told his viewers, “So you all get that clarity, we’re going to say that again. The Semitic people are black people.”

Cannon said that blacks, not Jews, are the “true Hebrews” and that “you can’t be anti-Semitic when we are the Semitic people. When we are the same people who they want to be, that’s our birthright. So if that’s truly our birthright, there’s no hate involved.”

He said the reason this message was “so prevalent and so on-time is because of what we’re dealing with, with the honorable Minister Farrakhan being silenced on Facebook and other platforms.”

Cannon said that people are using the accusation of anti-Semitism to divide others and neutralize them. He called it a “counterintelligence program,” saying that “because we have so much intelligence and information, they want to counter that by destroying us, by neutralizing us, by silencing us.”