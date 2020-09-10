Analysis: Black Lives Matter led to record number of mass shootings

New York City has blown past 1,000 shootings, of all kinds, individual and mass, Philly hit 1,300, and Chicago is approaching 3,000 shootings.

By Daniel Greenfield, Frontpage Magazine

Even as gun violence breaks records in New York City, Chicago, and Philly, the Democrats don’t have much to say about the epidemic of shootings or their pet cause, gun control. While activist Democrat prosecutors like Attorney General Letitia James have neglected to deal with the violence and are instead targeting the NRA, they aren’t really talking about gun control.

Mass shootings are rarely mentioned anymore even though there are more of them than ever.

A Washington D.C. mass shooting at a cookout last month that wounded 20 people was treated as another local crime story. And there are a lot of these local crime stories as shootings rise.

Three Democrat cities alone will soon account for some 5,000 shootings.

These are the kinds of numbers we used to see out of Iraq. Now we see them in America.

The Gun Violence Archive recently tweeted that it “had never totaled more than 60 mass shootings in a single month – it has now eclipsed that number for four straight months, and September is on pace to do the same.”

From 2014 to 2019, there was an average of 348 mass shootings. 2020 is far from over, but there have been 438 mass shootings, and the Gun Violence Archive estimates it will hit 590.

In just the first eight days of September, there were 21 mass shootings.

And these mass shootings are inescapably tied to the Black Lives Matter violence that crippled police, wrecked public safety, and led Democrats to call for an end to cops.

Every full month in which Black Lives Matter riots and rallies took place has recorded more mass shootings than the first three months of the year combined.

There were 25 mass shootings in January and 95 mass shootings in June, the first full month of Black Lives Matter riots.

There were a total of 70 mass shootings in the first three months of the year and a total of 260 mass shootings in the previous three months which were filled with BLM violence.

Beyond the violence of the riots, which have included firebombs, shootings, stabbings, and multiple assaults on police officers, random drivers, shopkeepers, and anyone in the way, the Democrat political movement led cities to pull back police or tied up officers with the riots.

Gang members got the message and ramped up looting and territorial battles.

Between 2008 and 2018, murder was the leading cause for black men between the ages of 15 to 34 with over 55,000 dead. That’s over 10 times the numbers of U.S. casualties in Iraq.

No more talk about gun control

These are not normal numbers and they’re what we don’t talk about when it comes to gun violence. Gun control activists are eager to make suburban school shootings into the face of gun violence. Gun violence doesn’t come out of suburban schools, but urban ganglands.

That’s why the Democrats aren’t talking about gun control during the worst epidemic of gun violence in years. That and the reality that gun violence is associated with their support for BLM.

Cities that had fairly low levels of crime and were at the epicenter of the riots, Portland, New York City, and Austin, have achieved staggering increases in shootings and murders.

In Portland, where there have been over 100 days of Black Lives Matter riots, shootings shot up from 299 for all of 2019 to 488 for the year so far. In the first month of BLM protests, shootings nearly doubled from 31 in 2019 to 61. In August, the shootings nearly tripled relative to 2019.

In Austin, the murder rate rose 67%. At the end of August, the city recorded 3 murders in 24 hours. A homeless woman was shot when 60 hurricane evacuees began fighting in the street and shooting each other.

“We know we have at least 23 rounds discharged last night,” Chief David McKichan mentioned at one press conference.

In New York City, shootings rose 140% since the period roughly overlapping with BLM riots. And murders rose by over 50%. Behind those numbers are 90 murder victims. They’re part of the political price that Mayor Bill de Blasio and New York Democrats paid for their support for BLM.

In the first full month of Black Lives Matter rallies and riots, the number of daylight shootings in New York City more than tripled. Daylight shootings are a mark of brazen gang violence.

By August, 43 people had been shot in 48 hours, and 3 people had been killed in one day.

Democrat leaders have responded to the wave of violence by decriminalizing it and attributing it to the effects of the pandemic and to social inequities.

‘Exhausting’ to be black in America

“Gun violence is a symptom of social ills,” Portland City Commissioner Jo Ann Hardesty, who had falsely blamed police for setting fires, insisted.

“It’s been an exhausting 100 days for our city. But may I remind everyone just how exhausting it is to live while Black in America. Let me remind folks that the civil rights movement lasted a lot longer than 100 days and make no mistake – today’s struggle against police violence and creeping fascism is the new civil rights movement,” she wrote, cheering 100 days of BLM terror.

Exhausting is one way of putting it. July was Portland’s deadliest month in three decades.

The BLM riots aren’t just a struggle session or cancel culture. They’re doing a lot more than terrorizing diners or burning down stores. The BLM riots and movement are killing people.

Democrats had spent years falsely claiming that guns, rather than criminals, kill people. Now they’ve moved on to blaming gun violence on social ills that will be remedied by defunding police and shifting even more money into the same broken and corrupt welfare state.

Crime, like homelessness, will just become another fact of life, if they have their way. Every increase in crime will be met with more welfare spending and less police until every major city becomes an unlivable war zone where only the poor and the foolhardy still make their home.

Even now the cities that have gotten behind police defunding are suffering massive violence.

Not all that long ago, the Democrats ran on vowing to stop mass shootings. Now they don’t want to talk about them. And who can blame them? Few murderers want to confess their crimes.

Democrats lied about crime and the cops, and thousands of people were wounded or died.