Analysis: Summarizing Joe Biden

By Jed Babbin, American Spectator

It’s well-nigh impossible to believe that any sentient voter is undecided between President Trump and former vice president Biden. Anyone who is still undecided is either too uninformed or too stupid to be enfranchised.

Those of us who believe national security is far more important than domestic matters need to understand that most voters don’t. To them, it is a question of what Joe Biden used to call the “kitchen table issues,” those at the center of family concerns.

Joe Biden’s campaign performance and his career in almost a half-century in government make it pretty simple to summarize Biden, his beliefs and what he’d do if he is elected tomorrow. He fails on every issue.

To wit:

Covid Pandemic: The Biden plan to end the pandemic is basically to take credit for what Trump has already done. Trump’s “Operation Warp Speed” is about to produce (in record time) a vaccine that will immunize us against the virus. Trump’s other efforts — increased testing, providing personal protective equipment and such — is all that can be done. All that Biden adds is to threaten economic shutdowns if the “experts” advise him to do that.

Taxes: Biden will repeal the Trump tax cuts on individuals and businesses but promises that no one will pay more tax unless they make more than $400,000 per year. Nonsense. According to Americans for Tax Reform, repealing the Trump cuts will increase the taxes paid by a family of four making $73,000 per year by about $2,000. Biden also wants to raise the corporate tax rate back to 28%, which will mean hundreds of thousands of lost jobs.

Second Amendment: Biden wants to ban the manufacture and sale of “assault weapons” — AR-15 style rifles and pistols — and high capacity magazines. Biden also wants the government to buy those weapons from private owners and Kamala Harris wants to make that sale compulsory. Biden also wants to end the product liability immunity of American gun makers, which will end the manufacturing of pistols, rifles, and shotguns in the United States.

Law and Order: Biden has generically condemned the violent riots that have engulfed cities such as Portland and Seattle for months. But he has never called for the riots to be put down and order restored. Nor has he condemned the Democratic governors and mayors who let the riots continue for months. He and Kamala Harris (who tweeted in favor of a Minnesota group that was posting bail for rioters) don’t side with those who want the law enforced and order restored.

Justice: Biden’s son, Hunter, is currently under investigation by the FBI for money laundering in relation to his corrupt intended deal with the Chinese energy company CEFC. That investigation will be ended if Biden’s elected. Moreover, a Biden election would mean that his attorney general will order the John Durham investigation into the FBI and CIA’s illegal actions in spying against the Trump campaign and transition in 2016-2017 to also be stopped.

Comey, Brennan, Clapper, McCabe, Strzok and the rest will never be brought to justice. Judge Emmett Sullivan, presiding over the prosecution of Gen. Michael Flynn, has been waiting for the election to see if Biden is elected. If he is, the Justice Department will withdraw its motion to dismiss the case, the persecution of Flynn will continue, and he may end up in jail because Trump will no longer be in office to pardon him.

“Transitioning” from Oil and Gas: Biden’s desire to “transition” the U.S. economy away from carbon fuels — oil and gas — by 2050 is entirely destructive. Not only would it cost hundreds of thousands of jobs and about $5 trillion, it would — by relying on wind and solar power — make our power supply dependent on the weather. Concomitantly, it would raise the cost of electricity tenfold. In short, it would wreck our economy.

Senility: Biden will be 78 this month. For more than a year he has been exhibiting a loss of mental acuity necessary to performing the job of president. At least twice in the last week he’s been unable to form comprehensible sentences. Just a few days ago, in a stump speech apparently talking about Iran, Biden said, “I’ll lead an effective strategy to mobilize Truaninonashufodopressure.” He apparently meant “true international pressure,” but couldn’t manage to get the words out. A vote for Biden is a vote for Kamala Harris ousting him in 2021 under the 25th Harris is the most radically liberal member of the Senate.

There are a number of other matters that aren’t “kitchen table issues” this year but should be such as:

Immigration: Biden is a fan of open borders. He promises to not build another foot of border wall between the U.S. and Mexico. He’ll put a 100-day moratorium on deportations and will end the practice of requiring asylum seekers to stay in Mexico while their cases are considered. “Catch and release” will again be the government’s policy.

Covid Relief: More than $4 trillion in aid for the unemployed and for state and local governments has already been enacted by Congress. Negotiations for another $1.5 to $3 trillion between Speaker Pelosi and Treasury Secretary Mnuchin is stuck on two points. First, Pelosi’s insistence on “aid” to states such as California and New York to bail out their failing pension systems. Second, her refusal of legal immunity to businesses that reopen despite the virus threat. Biden will give Pelosi everything she wants regardless of the fact that her ideas won’t help relieve the pandemic.

Global warming: Biden is a fervent believer in the “anthropogenic climate change” nonsense. He’s said that one of the first things he’d do is rejoin the Paris Climate Accords, which would require the U.S. to reduce carbon emissions by 25 percent from 2005 levels by 2025. That would strangle our economy and have no effect on global emissions because China, Russia, and India won’t limit their carbon emissions.

This is Joe Biden. It’s what he’s done and what he will do if he’s elected tomorrow. About ninety-two million people have already voted. If you know someone who hasn’t, or hasn’t made up their mind, please ask them to read this brief summary.