Anarchists dump pig head on Pelosi’s doorstep

By Lauren Marcus, World Israel News

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s San Francisco home was vandalized overnight Friday, seemingly in response to the Senate failing to pass a bill for $2,000 stimulus checks.

Pelosi, whose net worth is estimated at $16 million, owns a home in San Francisco’s tony Pacific Heights neighborhood.

Although there are security cameras on the property and throughout the neighborhood, vandals succeeded in reaching Pelosi’s home, spray painting messages on her garage door, as well as dumping a pig’s head and fake blood on the property.

The graffiti read “2K” with a line through it, and the words “We want everything” written next to it, suggesting that the proposed $2,000 stimulus checks aren’t enough.

“UBI,” for Universal Basic Income, was was spray painted on the garage door and “Cancel rent.” alongside two letter As inside of circles, suggesting that an anarchist group is behind the vandalism. The “Anarchy A” is a common symbol used by anarchists.

“Unidentified suspect(s) had painted graffiti on the garage door and left a pig’s head on the sidewalk,” the San Francisco Police Department told Fox News. The department said they are investigating.

Saturday’s incident isn’t the first time Pelosi’s home has been targeted by protesters.

Neighbor Audrey Carlson, who has lived in the neighborhood for 40 years, told local news station KRON that protesters left hairdryers in the bushes outside of Pelosi’s home after a video emerged of her getting her hair done at a salon that should have been closed during a stay-at-home order.

“It’s a fairly cowardly way to go about expressing your opinion,” she said of the vandalism.

“I don’t think that this is a useful way to go about it and it’s a terrible start to this new year when we’re hoping for less anger and hatred than we’ve had to deal with for the last year.”