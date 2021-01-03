Another giant explosion in Lebanon near Syrian border

Social media video posts showed flames and after-explosions at the scene.

By World Israel News Staff

A huge explosion was reported in Lebanon near the Syrian border on Sunday.

Conflicting reports emerged as to the source of the blast. According to some reports, the warehouse which exploded was used by smugglers of gas and fuel from Syria to Lebanon.

Other say that the warehouse was connected to a family affiliated with the Hezbollah terrorist group.

On August 4, 2020, Beirut was devastated by a massive explosion at the port sent shock waves across the Lebanese capital, resulting in 204 deaths, 6,500 injuries, $15 billion in property damage, and an estimated 300,000 people homeless.

“L’Apocalypse,” read the front page of Lebanon’s French L’Orient Le Jour newspaper. Another paper, al-Akhbar, had a photo of a destroyed port with the words: “The Great Collapse.”

The explosion was caused by a large amount of ammonium nitrate stored at the port of Beirut.

Many blamed Hezbollah for that blast. The terror group claimed it had nothing to do with it.