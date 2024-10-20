Anti-Israel group ‘Abandon Harris’ expands into battlegrounds Wisconsin and Georgia ‘to ensure Kamala Harris loses the swing states’

USA Vice President Kamala Harris giving a press conference after meeting with Guatemala's President and community leaders to discuss migration and corruption control. (Shutterstock)

‘Abandon Harris’—formerly ‘Abandon Biden’—demands a ‘permanent and unconditional ceasefire’ and ‘a full arms embargo against the state of Israel,’ according to the group’s website.

By Blake Mauro, The Washington Free Beacon

The anti-Israel organization “Abandon Harris” expanded its movement into Wisconsin and Georgia in order “to ensure that Kamala Harris loses the swing states,” the Washington Times reported.

In a bid to divert votes from Harris in response to her stance on the Israel-Hamas war, the group is promoting Green Party candidate Jill Stein, who has pledged to end all military support to Israel.

“Abandon Harris,” which began in Michigan, expanded its campaigns to Wisconsin and Georgia this week as Harris and Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump remain in a tight battle in the key swing states.

“We have become familiar with the way in which the president and vice president double-talk to our community by making vague allusions of ending the genocidal war while permitting the state of Israel to continue their attacks on innocent people on the verge of disintegration,” Hassan Abdel Salam, a spokesman for the group, told the Washington Times.

Salam told the Times that Harris teases talks of a ceasefire in Gaza only to court Arab-American voters.

“The vice president engages in ‘cease-fire teasing’—a common practice that began with [President Biden]—by claiming that a cease-fire is on the horizon while children, women, and men are in flames, burning before our eyes,” he said.

The “Abandon Harris” group’s expansion into the two swing states comes as Harris struggles to regain the support of Arab-American voters, who historically supported Democrats before the start of the Israel-Hamas war.

An October Arab American Institute survey found that the national Arab-American vote is split between Trump and Harris, 42 percent to 41 percent. Harris remains 18 points below Biden’s 2020 level of support with Arab-American voters.

Among Muslim voters in Wisconsin, Harris trails Stein, 44 percent to 39 percent, while Trump holds only 8 percent of the vote, according to a poll from Marquette University.