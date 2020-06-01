Anti-Israel group IfNotNow supports Minneapolis looting

A protester loots a shop during a protest over the death of George Floyd, May 30, 2020. (AP/Ringo H.W. Chiu)

By Adam Kredo, Free Beacon

As violent protests rage in Minneapolis following the death of a man in police custody, the founder of a leading anti-Israel group lashed out at a Democratic ally who issued a call for calm.

Yonah Lieberman, the founder of IfNotNow, a virulently anti-Israel group aligned with far-left Democrats, took aim at Rep. Betty McCollum (D-Minn.) after she issued an appeal for the protesters to end their violent siege of Minneapolis.

“Wait what,” Lieberman tweeted after McCollum said she was “sickened by the reports of looting in St. Paul.”

“Betty is a progressive champion on so many issues, but really gets it wrong here, siding with multi-billion dollar corporations over the people of color that elected her,” Lieberman said

He was responding to a tweet from McCollum in which she said, “I’m in Washington sickened by reports of the looting in St. Paul. This is not a civil rights protest. It is criminal mayhem against our families and neighbors and I condemn it.”

McCollum, whose district includes parts of the city, has typically been a reliable ally for IfNotNow and its anti-Israel agenda, but her appeal for peace did not sit well with Lieberman.