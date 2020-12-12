Anti-Israel lawmaker Rashida Tlaib’s Chanukah greetings meet skeptical response

Tlaib recently endorsed the anti-Zionist slogan “from the river to the sea, Palestine will be free,” which advocates wiping Israel as an independent Jewish state from the map.

By Algemeiner Staff

Anti-Israel Congresswoman Rashida Tlaib met with an audience of skeptics on Twitter when she posted greetings for the Jewish holiday of Hanukkah on Thursday night, with several respondents asking whether she was aware that the festival marks the rededication of the Temple in Jerusalem during the Second Century CE.

“I’d like to wish my Jewish neighbors a Happy Hanukkah,” Tlaib tweeted. “Hanukkah inspires me, especially during this difficult time. I hope we can all remember that even in the most unexpected moments, miracles can happen.”

While Tlaib did not specify what aspect of Hanukkah she found inspirational, her critics on Twitter rushed to point out that the holiday was an affirmation of Jewish sovereignty over the historic Land of Israel.

Several respondents pointed out that in a separate Twitter post to mark the UN’s International Day of Solidarity with the Palestinian People on Nov. 27, Tlaib endorsed the anti-Zionist slogan “from the river to the sea, Palestine will be free,” which advocates wiping Israel as an independent Jewish state from the map.