Anti-Israel protester arrested by ICE freed by Vermont federal judge

Authorities with Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) detained Mahdawi, and immigration officials sought to rescind his green card for extremist activity.

By Vered Weiss, World Israel News

On Wednesday, A federal judge in Vermont freed anti-Israel protester Mohsen Mahdawi, who co-founded the Palestinian Student Union at Columbia University after October 7.

Geoffrey W. Crawford of the Federal District Court in Vermont released Mahdawi on bail and declared him not a threat to the public or a flight risk, although the immigration case will continue.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio argues that protesters like Mahdawi have spread antisemitism and extremist views and that even legal residents who engage in that behavior should have their green cards revoked.

Mr. Mahdawi, a Palestinian, said defiantly upon his release, “I am saying it clear and loud to President Trump and his cabinet: I am not afraid of you.”

Tricia McLaughlin, a Department of Homeland Security spokeswoman, criticized Judge Crawford’s decision on social media.

“When you advocate for violence, glorify and support terrorists that relish the killing of Americans and harass Jews, that privilege should be revoked, and you should not be in this country,” she wrote.

Mahdawi was detained while attending an appointment as part of his citizenship application process on April 14.

He founded the Palestinian Student Union along with Mahmoud Khalil, who was also detained by authorities for extremist activities.

Vermont’s two U.S. senators, Independent Bernie Sanders and Democrat Peter Welch, along with the state’s only House member, Democratic Representative Becca Balint, condemned Mahdawi’s arrest on April 14.

Michael Drescher, the acting U.S. attorney in Vermont representing the Trump administration, stated that immigration authorities had a strong legal basis for detaining Mr. Mahdawi while reviewing his deportation case. He emphasized that Mr. Mahdawi is not a U.S. citizen and has the means to leave the country. “His detention is not illegal,” Drescher said.