Anti-Semite of the year goes to former New York University student

New York activist Nerdeen Kiswani has called for death to Israel and America. (YouTube/Stop Antisemitism/Screenshot)

The award also serves to highlight the anti-Israel and anti-Jewish hatred fostered on U.S. campuses by the group Students for Justice in Palestine.

By David Isaac, World Israel News

“Promoting terrorists like Rasmea Odeh, threatening violence against an innocent African American man, and calling for death to America and Israel – Nerdeen Kiswani swept this year’s 2020 Antisemite of the Year!” reads the blurb under the tongue-in-cheek YouTube video produced by the website StopAntisemitism.org which ‘celebrated’ the winner of this year’s dubious award.

Judging from the webpage dedicated to Kiswani on the website Canary Mission, which documents the actions of anti-Semites on American campuses, she has earned her award.

“Nerdeen Mohsen Kiswani has threatened violence and called for violence against Israelis, celebrated terrorism and has been ejected from multiple New York City Council meetings for staging disruptive anti-Israel protests,” the website says.

The award also serves to highlight the hatred fostered on U.S. campuses by the group Students for Justice in Palestine.

Kiswani was vice-president and former president of Students for Justice in Palestine (SJP) at Hunter College and the College of Staten Island and City of New York University. She is also the co-founder and chairwoman of New York City SJP (NYC SJP), the site says (renamed since to Within Our Lifetime), the website says.

SJP is a notorious anti-Israel organization on campus, whose members have repeatedly made anti-Semitic comments and threatened Jewish students. A 2017 report by the Jerusalem Center for Public Affairs said SJP “serves as the leading student arm of the Boycott, Divestment, and Sanctions (BDS) movement.”

“SJP has adopted a policy of ‘anti-normalization’ of relations with Zionist groups and most Jewish organizations with the exception of the equally radical, anti Zionist and pro-BDS Jewish Voice for Peace,” the report says.

Kiswani made headlines for a TikTok video in September 2020, when she threatened to light on fire an IDF sweatshirt worn by a man in New York. She repeatedly held a cigarette lighter close to his shirt. “I hate your shirt, I want to set it on fire” she said.

Kiswani succeeds Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.), who was ‘Anti-Semite of the Year‘ for 2019.