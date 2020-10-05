Anti-Semitic ‘QAnon’ movement condemned in US House resolution

The measure’s preamble states that “many QAnon followers express anti-Semitic views.”

By JNS

The U.S. House of Representatives passed a bipartisan resolution last week condemning the QAnon conspiracy theory, mentioning its affiliation with anti-Semitism.

The resolution, which “condemns QAnon and rejects the conspiracy theories it promotes,” passed on Friday with 371 votes in favor, 18 against and one voting present.

Seventeen votes against it were lodged by Republicans, along with Libertarian Rep. Justin Amash, while Rep. Andy Harris (R-Md.) voted present.

The measure’s preamble states that “many QAnon followers express anti-Semitic views, and the Anti-Defamation League has said that the movement’s central conspiracy theory includes anti-Semitic elements,” and that “conspiracy theories have been a central driver of anti-Semitism for centuries, and QAnon conspiracy theories are fanning the flames as anti-Semitism is on the rise in the United States and around the world.”

The resolution further “condemns all other groups and ideologies, from the far left to the far right, that contribute to the spread of unfounded conspiracy theories and that encourage Americans to destroy public and private property and attack law-enforcement officers.”

The measure encourages the FBI and other federal law-enforcement and homeland security agencies “to continue to strengthen their focus on preventing violence, threats, harassment and other criminal activity by extremists motivated by fringe political conspiracy theories.”

It also “encourages the intelligence community to uncover any foreign support, assistance or online amplification QAnon receives, as well as any QAnon affiliations, coordination and contacts with foreign extremist organizations or groups espousing violence; and urges all Americans, regardless of our beliefs or partisan affiliation, to seek information from authoritative sources and to engage in political debate from a common factual foundation.”