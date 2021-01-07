Anti-Semitic Tlaib will face Israeli flag every day on Republican neighbors’ door

Rep. Kat Cammack (R-Fla.) (r) is placing an Israeli flag outside her office next to that of Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-Mich.) (117th Congress Official Photo/AP/Carlos Osorio)

By David Isaac, World Israel News

Florida Republican Kathryn “Kat” Cammack, 32, who became the youngest Republican woman in the House of Representatives in January, found herself placed next door to Israel-hating Michigan Democrat Rashida Tlaib when office spaces were assigned.

“She [Tlaib] has some very strong opinions about Israel, and I have some very strong opinions about Israel, so I have made a pledge that I’m going to be planting the flag of Israel outside my door right next to the American flag,” WCJB TV reports Cammack said.

“I think it’ll be very helpful as she walks past it every day,” Cammack said.

Student group Gators for Israel sent her a package which includes an Israeli flag for display, Cammack says.

Tlaib likes to boast of her Palestinian Arab descent. For Tlaib, that heritage appears to comprise mainly of a hatred for Israel. She supports the Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions (BDS) movement.

When the House voted overwhelmingly to pass a bipartisan resolution condemning the boycott-Israel movement, 398-to-17, Tlaib was one of the handful of representatives to condemn the resolution, launching into a violent defense of it. But Rep. Ted Deutch, Democrat of Florida, represented the majority view when he said “BDS doesn’t seek social justice. It seeks a world in which the state of Israel doesn’t exist.”

In early December, Republican Rep. Guy Reschenthaler of Pennsylvania said Tlaib should be stripped of her committee assignments for participating in an American Muslims for Palestine conference, which featured terror supporters.

“Rep. Tlaib’s participation in this conference, coupled with her recently deleted retweet of a slogan calling for the elimination of Israel, are just the latest examples of a deeply disturbing pattern of anti-Semitism that has been on display since she was elected. Yet Speaker Pelosi and House Democrats refuse to condemn her heinous behavior,” he said.

A week prior to the conference, Tlaib promoted a tweet on her Twitter account which read, “From the river to sea, Palestine will be free,” a slogan associated with the destruction of the Jewish State. Tlaib later deleted the tweet.

The Israeli flag that Cammack plans to display may be a form of karma for Tlaib, as she, or someone in her office, displayed a map featuring Israel with the word “Palestine” and an arrow on a post-it note pointing to it.