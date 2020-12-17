AOC calls for ‘transition of power’ in Democratic party

“A huge reason we got Donald Trump in the first place…is just an extreme disdain for this moneyed, political establishment that just rules Washington, D.C. no matter who you seem to elect,” said Ocasio-Cortez.

By Lauren Marcus, World Israel News

Democratic Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (NY) called for a “transition of power” within the Democratic party during an interview on a podcast Wednesday evening.

Ocasio-Cortez, who identifies as a Democratic Socialist, is part of the so-called “Squad” – a group of young, female congresswomen who push far-left policies as part of their “progressive” platforms.

Previously, Ocasio-Cortez has butted heads with established Democratic leaders Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer. She spoke out on the Intercepted podcast to call for the party veterans to step down.

“I do think we need new leadership in the Democratic Party,” Ocasio-Cortez said. “I think one of the things that I have struggled with, I think that a lot of people struggle with, is the internal dynamics of the House has made it such that there [are] very little options for succession.”

The Bronx native agreed with the podcast host’s assessment of Biden’s administration picks as evidence of a “corporate revolving door” in Washington.

“It’s horrible…there’s a lot of talk about ‘Oh, you know the Biden administration is bringing back a lot of Obama appointees’…what a lot of people fail to remember is that …when Obama was making appointments, he was bringing back a lot of Clinton appointees, and so this is not just a revolving door of private industry.

‘It’s a revolving door of just the same people for the last 10, 20, 30 years in a time when this like emerging populism – and one of the main reasons — and a huge reason we got Donald Trump in the first place, in addition to just the racism that was waiting to be reanimated in this country, is just an extreme disdain for this moneyed, political establishment that just rules Washington, D.C. no matter who you seem to elect.”

In order to prevent potential Democratic voters from becoming disillusioned with the party, “we need to make sure that we have a transition of power in the Democratic Party,” she said.

When the podcast host suggested that Ocasio-Cortez could be the face of the new party, Ocasio-Cortez demurred.

“The House is extraordinarily complex and I’m not ready,” she said.

“It can’t be me. I know that I couldn’t do that job.”