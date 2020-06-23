AOC claims ‘TikTok’ teenagers disrupted Trump rally

Prior to Trump’s rally, the campaign claimed over one million reservations had been made.

By Aaron Sull, World Israel News

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., thanked all the teenagers who allegedly used TikTok to disrupt President Donald Trump’s re-election rally on Saturday night by reserving seats without any intention of going.

“Actually you just got ROCKED by teens on TikTok who flooded the Trump campaign w/ fake ticket reservations & tricked you into believing a million people wanted your white supremacist open mic enough to pack an arena during COVID-19,” AOC tweeted on Sunday.

In a follow-up tweet, AOC also thanked “KPop allies,” a term referring to fans of Korean pop music, for their “contributions in the fight for justice.”

Trump campaign manager Brad Parscale lashed out at AOC’s claims and the news outlets that support it.

“Leftists and online trolls doing a victory lap, thinking they somehow impacted rally attendance, don’t know what they’re talking about or how our rallies work,” Parscale said.

According to Parscale, prior to the rally, the campaign weeded out phony ticket requests in its attendance calculations.

Parscale claimed the real reason for the low turnout was because the left-wing media used coronavirus and violent protests to spread fear among Trump supporters.

“The fact is that a week’s worth of the fake news media warning people away from the rally because of COVID-19 and protesters, coupled with recent images of American cities on fire, had a real impact on people bringing their families and children to the rally,” Parscale said.

“For the media to now celebrate the fear that they helped create is disgusting, but typical. And it makes us wonder why we bother credentialing media for events when they don’t do their full jobs as professionals,” he said.

