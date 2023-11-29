AOC: US aid used to commit ‘gross human rights violations’ in Gaza

‘I don’t think that the American people want to see our public resources going to finance gross human rights violations.’

By World Israel News Staff

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez said Monday that U.S. military aid to Israel is being used to commit “gross violations of human rights” in Gaza in the war against the Hamas terror group.

“What we are witnessing is the gross violation of human rights in Gaza, and that is being done with U.S. military assistance,” Ocasio-Cortez said. “I don’t think that the American people want to see our public resources going to finance gross human rights violations.”

The progressive representative urged pro-Palestine activists to maintain pressure on lawmakers to support a ceasefire.

“I want to also be clear about how powerful that is, constituent engagement,” she emphasized during a constituent tele-town hall on Monday night.

“These are not just progressives. We have seen representatives from swing seats, that just barely won their seats, are now starting to come out in favor of a cease-fire. So all of this activism is making this a politically tenable and a politically normalized position. So I want to encourage individuals who are, you know, making that call or perhaps if you haven’t made that call yet, to please do so.”

“Forces that are recipients of U.S. military aid cannot be engaging in gross human rights violations,” Ocasio-Cortez said, referring to the Leahy law which prevents the government “from using funds for assistance to units of foreign security forces where there is credible information implicating that unit in the commission of gross violations of human rights,” according to the State Department.

“And if they are engaged in gross human rights violations, then that aid must be either pulled, reconsidered, conditioned, etc,” she went on.

At least 48 Democratic members of Congress have called for a ceasefire, with Israel and Gaza agreeing to a humanitarian pause as long as Hamas continues to release at least 10 Israeli hostages per day.