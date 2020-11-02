Arab kids curse Jews with anti-Semitic slurs in Old City

Arab children yell "Palestine is our land, the Jews are our dogs" at Jewish worshipers walked to the Western Wall. (Twitter/Screenshot)

Video on social media shows Arab children calling orthodox Jews “dogs” as they head to prayers at Western Wall.

By World Israel News Staff

A video posted on Twitter Monday showed young Arab children taunting and insulting Jewish worshipers as they walked through the Old City of Jerusalem.

The video showed a group of at least four young Arab boys calling in Arabic “Palestine in Ladna” and “Elihud Kilbana,” “Palestine [is] our land” and “the Jews our dogs,” as a group of about 16 Jewish men walked by, some of them holding the hands of small children or carrying them in their arms.

The Jews were dressed in traditional black suits and hasidic outfits and appeared to be heading to sabbath prayers at the Western Wall on Friday evening, Channel 20 news reported.

The group was walking past stores on on Hagai Street in the Old City and that adults joined in the shouting of profanities .

“The reality that worshipers who come to the Western Wall to pray and receive abusive shouts and racism does not make sense and requires a sharp and immediate response,” said Maor Tzemach, chairman of the Lech Jerusalem organization.

“The Jerusalem police must arrest those adults for questioning today.”

A Palestinian named Mohammed Nashwan posted a copy of the video on his Twitter account, saying the chants of the children were “a song that I have memorized since my childhood.”

A search on Google for the Arabic expression “Jews our dogs” shows that far from being a recent phenomenon, the expression has been in use for decades and examples are easy to find on the top social media platforms: Facebook, Twitter and YouTube.

The Israel Foreign Ministry website page that describes (in Arabic) the ethnic cleansing of the Jews of Arab countries documents that the chant dates back to the 1940s.

Israel and many rights organizations have repeatedly pointed out over the years the negative effects of Palestinian incitement, with U.S. Ambassador to Israel David Friedman last week calling it the “reason there is no peace.”