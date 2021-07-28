Arab lawmakers refuse to stand in memory of IDF soldier

“The place of terrorist supporters is in prison, not in the Knesset of Israel,” Ben Gvir exclaimed.

By Adina Katz, World Israel News

MK Itamar Ben-Gvir of the Religious Zionism party slammed Arab Knesset members from the Joint List and Ra’am who remained in their seats while all others were standing in memory of IDF soldier Max Steinberg, Hebrew news site 0404 reported.

Steinberg, who hailed from California’s San Fernando Valley, was a lone soldier – meaning he had no close family in Israel. A member of the elite Golani Brigade, he lost his life during the 2014 summer war with Hamas. He was 24 at the time of his death.

Steinberg’s family, all residents of the United States, were present and had traveled to Israel to commemorate him at the Knesset plenum.

A sharpshooter in the Golani Brigade, he was one of 13 soldiers killed on day 13 of Operation Protective Edge during intense fighting in Gaza City. An estimated 30,000 people attended his funeral in Jerusalem.

“The place of terrorist supporters is in prison, not in the Knesset of Israel,” Ben Gvir exclaimed. “I wonder how in the Knesset of Israel, in the Jewish state, sit anti-Semites who support terrorists and glorify Arab terrorism, but receive pampering treatment from [Prime Minister] Bennett and [Alternate Prime Minister and Foreign Minister] Lapid. Shame!”

The Ra’am party is part of the new government coalition headed by Bennett and Lapid.

On Tuesday, Ben-Gvir was ejected from the Knesset for refusing to address Deputy Speaker Ahmad Tibi as “Sir,” instead calling him a terrorist. A member of the Joint List, Tibi is an outspoken anti-Zionist and a supporter of the Palestinians.