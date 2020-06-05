Arab MK’s corona infection was a ‘terror attack’ on the Knesset, says Likud lawmaker

A Likud Knesset member says the resulting closure of the parliament was like a political ‘terror attack’ by the Joint Arab List.

By Paul Shindman, World Israel News

A Druze Knesset member from Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s ruling Likud party clarified Thursday that even though an Arab lawmaker infected with coronavirus wasn’t a “terrorist”, the forced closing of parliament was like a “terror attack.”

Israel’s parliament closed down Thursday after Arab Joint List member Samy Abu Shahadeh tested positive for the coronavirus, apparently infected by his driver. Hundreds of Knesset workers and MKs who had been near Abu Shahadeh went into isolation and were tested for infection.

In a posting on a Likud WhatsApp group after the Knesset said it was forced to close, Likud Knesset member Fateen Mulla called it “a terror attack by the Joint List” – the Knesset faction of four predominantly Arab political parties.

When the posting was leaked to the press Mulla tweeted to clarify his comments, but only lowered the rhetoric a small amount.

“I wish complete health to my friend from the Joint List MK Samy Abu Shahadeh ,” tweeted Mulla. “We are speaking about a political ‘terror attack’ as the house of representatives has almost ceased its activities due to the infection of MK Abu Shahadeh and his aides.”

“I did not mean what the inciting media rushed to interpret – I am here for the love of others and mutual support and I am not the address for incitement.”

Mulla is a resident of the Druze town of Yarka in northern Israel and retired from the IDF with the rank of lieutenant colonel.

Confirmation that Abu Shahadeh, a resident of Tel Aviv, had the virus came amidst a resurgence of coronavirus infections that has closed at least 50 schools in Israel and forced over 10,000 students and teachers into home isolation.