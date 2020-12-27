Arab suspect in killing of mother of 6 reenacts murder

Mother of six Esther Horgan, who was killed near her village of Tal Menashe. (Courtesy)

Israeli security forces are still investigating the murder and searching for accomplices.

By David Isaac, World Israel News

The Palestinian suspect in the murder of Esther Horgan re-enacted the killing for Israeli police, showing how he threw the stone that crushed her skull.

Israeli security forces are still investigating the murder and searching for accomplices. They are also reviewing the actions of the suspect in the days before and after the killing using footage from security cameras.

Police arrested the suspect, who is said to be 40 years old and from the Jenin area, on Thursday for the grisly killing of Horgan, 52, on Sunday.

Horgan was killed in the Reihan forest near the settlement of Tal Menashe in the Binyamin region of southern Samaria on Sunday. She was going for her morning jog around 1:30 p.m.. When she didn’t return her husband contacted the police, who found her body around 2:00 a.m.

“A dear woman so full of kindness, goes out in the afternoon in the center of the State of Israel to exercise a minute away from her home, and is murdered by vile people in such a cruel way,” the head of the Samaria Regional Council, Yossi Dagan, said at the time.

“I ask ‘What barbarians – as in the Middle Ages – what cruelty to smash the face of a 52-year-old woman with a rock in cold-blood? What evil are we facing?'”

Maurice Hirsch, director of Legal Strategies at Palestinian Media Watch, a watchdog group, warned that the terrorist will receive payment from the Palestinian Authority under its pay-for-slay policy.

Esther’s husband, Benjamin, said his wife was “so full of life and light and love for everyone – and it was all cut short in an instant. It can’t be described in words.”

Horgan was a mother of six. She was buried on Tuesday morning.

Over the weekend, IDF forces mapped the home of the suspect for possible demolition.