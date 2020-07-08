Army chief’s helicopter plummets, but pilot regains control before crash

Channel 12 reported that the head of the IDF’s chopper dropped from the sky when an engine failed, but disaster was averted.

By World Israel News Staff

On Wednesday, Israel’s Channel 12 reported that IDF Chief-of-Staff Aviv Kochavi’s helicopter suffered engine failure last week and sunk to about 100 feet off the ground.

The chopper was reportedly flown to a base close by immediately after the incident.

The IDF affirmed that the near-crash happened, but claimed that no lives were in danger.

Channel 12, however, referred to a near “disaster” in its report on the incident, and pointed fingers at the flight crew for allegedly turning off the wrong motor.

The aircraft in question was a Black Hawk helicopter and the IDF referred to the issue as a “technical malfunction” related to the motors. At the time of the incident, Kochavi was aboard, in addition to other top military officials.

The chopper made an emergency landing at the Tel Nof Air Base, where Kochavi and the the other officers boarded an auxiliary helicopter, which brought them to an undisclosed destination.