As the US Presidential race heats up, 3 names recur as Donald Trump’s possible VP pick

Former president Donald Trump speaks at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC), Feb. 28, 2021, in Orlando, Fla. (AP/John Raoux)

By Vered Weiss, World Israel News

The search for a vice presidential running mate for Former President and the presumptive Republican Presidential nominee Donald Trump ramped up on Wednesday as prospective contenders were asked to submit documents, Fox News reports.

With the Republican National Convention just six weeks away, a few of the many names that have been bandied about in the media have been identified as serious contenders.

The three names that most frequently come up are: North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum, Sen. Marco Rubio of Florida, and Sen. JD Vance of Ohio.

However, other sources say that the list is longer and may also include Sens. Tom Cotton of Arkansas and Tim Scott of South Carolina, Reps. Byron Donalds of Florida and Elise Stefanik of New York, and retired neurosurgeon Ben Carson, who served as Housing and Urban Development secretary in the Trump administration.

Donald Trump is expected to announce his running mate before or during the Republican convention in Milwaukee, Wisconsin on July 15.

Although there is plenty of speculation, Trump campaign senior adviser Brian Hughes said “Anyone claiming to know who or when President Trump will choose his VP is lying, unless the person is named Donald J. Trump.”

In a speech delivered at the Jerusalem Post Annual Conference in New York, Donald Trump’s former Vice President Mike Pence said he was “deeply disappointed to see Biden’s faltering rhetoric for Israel.”

Although he didn’t mention Donald Trump by name, he encouraged the audience to look at the record of the “president with whom I served” when it comes to Israel.

Although Donald Trump has made statements in support of Israel, he has also been highly critical of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and recently called for an end to the war in Gaza.

He said Israel should “finish up” the war in Gaza because “it’s losing support around the world.”

Donald Trump told an anti-Israel retired star of the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) that he would “stop” the Israel-Hamas war in the Middle East.

“I know you will stop the war in Palestine,” Nurmagomedov said to Trump.

“We will stop it. I will stop the war,” Trump responded.