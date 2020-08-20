Austrian Airlines fires flight attendant after anti-Semitic chant

Christina Kohl lost her job as an Austrian Airlines stewardess over her anti-Semitic views. (BusinessInsider/YouTube/OE24.TV/Screenshot)

On August 11, Kohl was caught on tape chanting anti-Semitic slogans, including “Soros must go,” “Rothschild must go,” “Rockefeller must go,” and “Illuminati must go.”

By World Israel News Staff

An Austrian Airlines flight attendant lost her job after a tape emerged of her chanting anti-Semitic slogans at a political rally of the extreme right last week, Business Insider reports.

Flight attendant Christina Kohl is also an aspiring politician, running on the Team HC Strache ticket for a seat on Vienna’s municipal council, Austrian newspaper Kurier reports.

She was affiliated with the party only three days before losing her job on August 13.

On August 11, Kohl was caught on tape chanting anti-Semitic slogans, including “Soros must go,” “Rothschild must go,” “Rockefeller must go,” and “Illuminati must go.”

Soros and the Rothschilds are often associated with anti-Semitic conspiracy theories.

An Austrian news station recorded the rally and Kohl’s chanting. The video went on social media. Austrian Airlines, owned by Germany’s Lufthansa, fired her almost immediately afterwards, Business Insider reports.

“Austrian Airlines is an international company,” Austrian Airlines spokesperson Leo Steinmann said in a statement sent to Business Insider. “Our core business is to overcome borders.”

“We are clearly against anti-Semitism in any form. Statements and behavior of this kind are inexcusable and incompatible with our corporate values. That is why we have drawn a clear line and taken measures to ensure that such things do not happen again.” he said.

Kohl, in her defense, said she also criticized non-Jews. “I feel pushed to fight for freedom of expression even more now,” she told Kurier.

Team HC Strache is the party of Heinz-Christian Strache. Part of Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz’s government, Strache was forced to resign in 2019 after video emerged of him offering business contracts to a woman posing as the niece of a Russian oligarch in exchange for political support.