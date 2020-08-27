Backlash after PBS reporter slams paraplegic for standing for American flag

PBS NewsHour reporter Yamiche Alcindor tweeted her disapproval of Cawthorn’s speech.

By World Israel News Staff

Madison Cawthorn, the GOP candidate for North Carolina’s 11th District, generally received good marks for his speech at the Republican National Convention on Wednesday night when, despite being a paraplegic, he stood in deference to the American Flag.

However, one PBS NewsHour reporter thought otherwise, and criticized the patriotic display.

Yamiche Alcindor, who also contributes to NBC and MSNBC, tweeted “Madison Cawthorn made it a point to stand, suggesting that all Americans should stand during the pledge of allegiance & national anthem. It was a direct rebuke of actions by ppl — including black athletes who are currently sitting out games — protesting police brutality.”

Fox News reports that she was “heavily criticized” for her tweet.

“How on earth could you possibly turn the rather moving act of a FREAKIN’ PARAPLEGIC rising for the national anthem into some weird BLM trip?” National Review contributor Jeff Blehar tweeted. “When someone holds the door open for you, is that a rebuke of BLM too? My patience for takes like this has reached its limit.”

Conservative commentator Stephen Miller said, “Nowhere did Cawthorn state his standing was a “direct rebuke of actions by ppl — including black athletes who are currently sitting out games — protesting police brutality. And Yamiche Alcindor is not a journalist.”

There were many other posts on social media criticizing Alcindor.

Cawthornת in his speechת said, “Be a radical for liberty and be a radical for our republic for which I stand, one nation under God, with liberty and justice for all.”

Cawthorn then rose from his wheelchair as two people steadied a walker, which he used to remain standing. Cawthorn lost his mobility in a car accident when he was 18.