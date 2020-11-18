Bahrain delegation touches down in Israel, announces plan to open embassy

American-Bahraini delegation led by SRIN Avi Berkowitz and Bahrain’s Foreign Minister Abdullatif bin Rashid Al-Zayani lands in Ben Gurion Airport, November 18, 2020. (Matty Stern/U.S. Embassy Jerusalem)

The world’s first commercial flight from Manama to Tel Aviv was named as Gulf Air GF972, in a nod to Israel’s international dialing code.

By Lauren Marcus, World Israel News

Bahrain’s first-ever delegation of government officials touched down in Israel on Wednesday morning, marking a new step in cooperation between the Jewish state and the Gulf kingdom.

Welcome to Israel!#Bahrain‘s Foreign Minister Abdullatif bin Rashid Al Zayani has landed in Israel for a historic official visit. The schedule for today includes meetings with FM @Gabi_Ashkenazi & with @IsraeliPM. 🇮🇱🇧🇭 Stay tuned for a live press briefing at the MFA later. pic.twitter.com/BybPX9bBZQ — Israel Foreign Ministry (@IsraelMFA) November 18, 2020

The delegation, led by Bahraini Foreign Minister Abdullatif Al-Zayani, was greeted on the tarmac by Israeli Foreign Minister Gabi Ashkenazi.

“We are initiating the process of opening an embassy in Israel,” Bahraini Foreign Minister Abdullatif Rashid Al-Zayani announced upon arriving in Jerusalem.

Israel will open an embassy in the Bahraini capital city of Manama.

Al-Zayani was present at the White House ceremony for the Abraham Accords in September, signing a “Declaration of Peace” with Israel.

In October, he signed eight bilateral agreements, including a “Joint Communiqué on the establishment of diplomatic, peaceful, and friendly relations” with Israel, during a visit by Israeli diplomats.

Al-Zayani is expected to have a trilateral meeting with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo. He may also meet President Reuven Rivlin.

An additional memorandum of understanding, specifically regarding direct flights between Israel and Bahrain, may be signed during the visit.

Bahrain’s state run news agency, BNA, said Monday that the visit’s mission is to “affirm Bahrain’s strong and permanent position in favor of supporting the peace process.”

The agency said talks would emphasize “the economic opportunities and bilateral accords with Israel.”

Pompeo is on a two-day visit to Israel, and is slated to become the first ever U.S. senior government official to visit a settlement in Judea and Samaria.

While not officially confirmed, it’s likely that Pompeo will visit Psagot Winery, which is located on the outskirts of the Jewish municipality Kochav Ya’akov and some 10 kilometers east of Ramallah.

After leaving Israel, Pompeo is scheduled to tour France, Turkey, Georgia, the United Arab Emirates, Qatar and Saudi Arabia.