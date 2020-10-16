Biden campaign manager: Race ‘far closer’ than what people think

President Donald Trump (l) and former VP Joe Biden during the first presidential debate, Sept. 29, 2020. (AP/Patrick Semansky)

Biden still leading in polls, but Trump says his numbers are looking ‘very strong.’

By Paul Shindman, World Israel News

President Donald Trump said Friday his polling numbers are “looking very strong” after Democratic candidate Joe Biden’s campaign manager admitted that her team thinks “this race is far closer” than people think.

Biden’s campaign manager, Jen O’Malley Dillon, tweeted Thursday that Biden’s fundraising was going well, but despite recent polls showing Biden with a large lead, she suspects the race is closer than what is being reported.

“Early voting is already underway in many states,” Dillon tweeted. “Millions of voters have already cast their ballots. But there is still a long way to go in this campaign, and we think this race is far closer than folks on this website [Twitter] think. Like a lot closer.”

“The next few weeks are going to be hard,” Dillon said.

On Friday, Trump tweeted that the “poll numbers are looking very strong. Big crowds, great enthusiasm. Massive RED WAVE coming!!!”

Last week, two separate polls from major news organizations showed Biden widening his lead over Trump with an NBC News/Wall Street Journal giving Biden a large 14-point advantage, while a CNN/SSRS poll gave a slightly wider 15% margin.

In the 2016 election, polls gave Democratic candidate Hillary Clinton a 3.2 points lead going into election day. Clinton won the popular vote by 2.1 points, but Trump won in the Electoral College.

A Pew Research poll published Tuesday showed that 70% of American Jewry plans on voting for Biden on November 3.

The Democratic party has been ‘home’ for most American Jews for decades, as they define themselves as liberals and identify with the economic and social values that the Democrats espouse. This has not changed despite President Donald Trump’s uncompromising support for Israel during his term in office.

However, an i24 poll of Israeli Jews conducted October 6 found that even though only very of them have dual citizenship and are eligible to vote in the American elections, 63% of Israeli Jews favor Trump, and only 18.8% prefer Biden. The unprecedented support that Israel has received from the Trump administration factored heavily in their opinions.