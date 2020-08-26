Biden endorsed by white supremacist Richard Spencer

“I plan to vote for Biden and a straight Democratic ticket,” said Richard Spencer.

By Josh Plank, World Israel News

White nationalist Richard Spencer has endorsed Democrat candidate Joe Biden as the next president of the United States.

“I plan to vote for Biden and a straight Democratic ticket. It’s not based on ‘accelerationism’ or anything like that; the liberals are clearly more competent people,” Spencer tweeted on August 23.

Andrew Bates, director of rapid response for the Biden campaign, tweeted a response on August 24.

“When Joe Biden says we are in a battle for the soul of our nation against vile forces of hate who have come crawling out from under rocks, you are the epitome of what he means. What you stand for is absolutely repugnant. Your support is 10,000% percent unwelcome here,” said Bates.

Spencer became famous in 2016 after endorsing Donald Trump’s presidential campaign.

“Hail Trump! Hail our people! Hail victory!” Spencer shouted at a National Policy Institute conference on November 19, 2016.

While some seemed shocked by Spencer’s recent endorsement of Biden, author and filmmaker Dinesh D’Souza was not one of them.

D’Souza tweeted, “The hilarious thing about white supremacist Richard Spencer’s embrace of Biden & the Democrats is that Spencer was always a leftist. The Left created a fake story by making him the quintessential Trumpster, a poster boy of the alt-Right. So what are these fakers going to say now?”

D’Souza interviewed Spencer for his 2018 film, “Death of a Nation.” In the interview, Spencer said, “Party is just the vessel that one uses.”

“You can find perhaps elective affinities, perhaps kind of ironic affinities between myself as an identitarian and a progressive Democrat from the 1920s,” he said.

D’Souza said that the media calls Spencer alt-Right, “but he’s not on the Right. He’s not a conservative.”

“White supremacist Richard Spencer didn’t switch over to the progressives. He’s always been a progressive Democrat,” he said.