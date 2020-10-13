Biden forgets Mitt Romney’s name, says he’s running for Senate

Biden’s recent senior moments have been grist for Trump’s mill.

By David Isaac, World Israel News

Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden has had a couple of senior moments lately, which President Donald Trump quickly pounced on in his own campaigning.

On Monday, Biden mistakenly said he was running for Senate while addressing United Auto Workers in Toledo, Ohio.

“You know, we have to come together. That’s why I’m running. I’m running as a proud Democrat for the Senate, when I ran as a proud Democrat for vice president, and I’m running as a proud Democrat for president,” Biden said.

Earlier on the tarmac he forgot Utah Republican Sen. Mitt Romney’s name. “You may remember, I got in trouble when we were running against the senator who was a Mormon, the governor, OK? And I took him on,” Biden said. “No one’s faith should be questioned.”

Biden was responding to a question whether Judge Amy Coney Barrett’s faith should be “considered” during her confirmation hearing to the Supreme Court.

Trump was quick to jump on the mistakes. “If I ever had a day like he had today, they’d say: ‘It’s over. It’s over,'” Trump said in Sanford, Florida, his first campaign stop since contracting coronavirus.

“He forgot Mitt Romney’s name. He didn’t know what state he was in. And he said today he’s a proud Democrat running for the U.S. Senate,” Trump said.

“We have someone running who is not 100%, he’s not 80%, he’s not 60%,” Trump said.

The Democratic candidate’s mental acuity has been questioned before as he has made other gaffes. At one point, he referred to the “Harris-Biden” ticket, putting his running mate, Sen. Kamala Harris (D-Calif.), ahead of himself.

Biden has also made confused statements that are difficult to parse, such as this one while campaigning in Tampa, Florida in late September: “Cause if you could take care, if you were a quartermaster, you can sure in hell take care runnin’ a, you know, a department store, uh, thing, you know, where, in the second floor of the ladies department or whatever, you know what I mean?”