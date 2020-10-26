Biden forgets who president is, calls him ‘George’ as wife Jill nudges him

Joe Biden and his wife Jill at the virtual concert on Sunday. (Twitter/Trump War Room/Screenshot)

The Trump campaign was quick to latch on to the Democratic nominee’s latest gaffe, featuring it on the Trump War Room Twitter feed.

By David Isaac, World Israel News

“Four more years of George, uh, George…,” said Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden, appearing to struggle at a virtual concert benefiting his campaign on Sunday night.

His wife, Jill, sitting next to him could be seen whispering the word “Trump” more than once and gently nudging him to get him back on track.

The episode once again brings the issue of Biden’s mental acuity to the fore.

WATCH: Joe Biden confuses President Trump with George Bush. “4 more years of George, uh, George…” pic.twitter.com/Zzt2brIaYS — Trump War Room – Text TRUMP to 88022 (@TrumpWarRoom) October 26, 2020

President Donald Trump also tweeted about it, accusing the media of covering it up.

“Joe Biden called me George yesterday. Couldn’t remember my name. Got some help from the anchor to get him through the interview. The Fake News Cartel is working overtime to cover it up!” Trump tweeted.

It’s likely Biden was getting confused with George W. Bush, president from 2001-2009, or George H.W. Bush, in office from 1989-1993.

Biden has repeatedly denied there’s anything wrong with him and refuted suggestions he isn’t up for the job of president.

“Look, all you gotta do is watch me, and I can hardly wait to compare my cognitive capability to the cognitive capability of the man I’m running against,” Biden said in June, a typical response.

While Biden has made a number of embarrassing mistakes, as in mid-October when Biden said he was running for Senate instead of the Oval Office and forgot Sen. Mitt Romney’s name, and Trump has been quick to capitalize on them, it’s not clear that Biden’s mental acuity has become a major issue for voters heading to the polls.

A spate of new polls looks promising for Biden, showing him with a narrow lead or tie with Trump in the Southern states of Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and Texas.