Biden projected winner of US election; ‘I won by a lot,’ tweets Trump

President Donald Trump (r) and Democratic candidate Joe Biden at first pre-election debate in Ohio, Sept. 29, 2020. (AP)

The Democratic challenger was projected by media outlets including Fox News to win pivotal swing states, where the president says fraud and voter misconduct occurred.



By World Israel News Staff and AP

On Saturday, as votes continued to be tallied, U.S. media outlets including Fox News projected that Democrat Joe Biden will defeat President Donald Trump to become the 46th president of the United States.

The projections arrive after more than three days of uncertainty as election officials sorted through a surge of mail-in votes that delayed the processing of ballots.

After Biden was projected to take 20 key electoral college votes in Pennsylvania, Trump tweeted, “I WON THIS ELECTION, BY A LOT!”

The president’s legal team is preparing legal challenges in several key swings states based on claims of voter fraud and other forms of misconduct.

“This election is not over. The false projection of Joe Biden as the winner is based on results in four states that are far from final,” said a statement from Trump 2020 campaign general counsel Matt Morgan on Friday. “Georgia is headed for a recount, where we are confident we will find ballots improperly harvested, and where President Trump will ultimately prevail.”

If Biden ultimately prevails, Trump will be the first incumbent president to lose reelection since Republican George H.W. Bush in 1992.

The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

A record 103 million voted early this year, opting to avoid waiting in long lines at polling locations during a pandemic.

More than 236,000 Americans have died during the coronavirus pandemic, nearly 10 million have been infected and millions of jobs have been lost. The final days of the campaign played out against the backdrop of a surge in confirmed cases in nearly every state, including battlegrounds such as Wisconsin.