Biden pushing Hamas narrative around Gaza aid: Op-Ed

Biden has blamed Israel for various issues associated with the distribution of the aid in the Strip, thus furthering Hamas’ narrative.

By World Israel News Staff

President Joe Biden’s public blame of Israel for challenges in distributing humanitarian aid in the Gaza Strip are strengthening the Hamas terror group, according to an opinion piece by the Wall Street Journal‘s editorial board published on Sunday.

The essay noted that in October, Biden threatened to cut off humanitarian assistance to the Strip, should Hamas seize the aid meant for civilians in the coastal enclave.

“Let me be clear: If Hamas diverts or steals the assistance, they will have demonstrated once again that they have no concern for the welfare of the Palestinian people, and it will end,” Biden said at the time.

“As a practical matter, it will stop the international community from being able to provide this aid.”

But despite extensive evidence that Hamas has indeed commandeered aid meant for civilians in Gaza, Biden has not kept up his promise.

Instead, Biden has blamed Israel for various issues associated with the distribution of the aid in the Strip, thus furthering Hamas’ narrative, the essay said.

After a chaotic rush by a mob of Gazans towards aid trucks in Gaza, which culminated in shooting and a stampede which left dozens dead, Biden placed the blame for the incident on Israel.

“We’re going to insist that Israel facilitate more trucks and more routes to get more and more people the help they need. No excuses,” Biden said last week.

Biden’s statement “plays into Hamas’s strategy: Place civilians in maximum danger and trust the international community to set up Israel to take the blame.”

The essay asserted that Biden’s flip-flopping on the aid issue stems from a fear of losing Democrat voters in the upcoming presidential election later this year.

“Fearing his party’s left flank, Mr. Biden blames Israel and says aid must increase, no matter how much Hamas steals. Gazans need aid, and they also need the world to stop playing Hamas’s game,” the article noted.