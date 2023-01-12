Biden stored classified docs alongside Corvette in Delaware garage

The U.S. president defended himself: “My Corvette’s in a locked garage, okay? So it’s not like they’re sitting out on the street.”

By The Washington Free Beacon

President Joe Biden stored classified documents alongside his Corvette Stingray in the garage at his home in Wilmington, Delaware.

The White House said aides discovered the documents during a recent search following the discovery of a batch of other classified records at Biden’s personal office in Washington, D.C. The latest tranche was found in Biden’s locked garage and in a room adjacent to it, according to the White House.

The discovery of classified records at Biden’s home is certain to fuel calls to appoint a special counsel to oversee an investigation into how the materials ended up at Biden’s properties. Attorney General Merrick Garland reportedly appointed the U.S. attorney for Chicago to conduct a preliminary investigation into the documents found at Biden’s office, and may also appoint a special counsel to investigate the matter, Bloomberg reported.

Biden appeared to confirm on Thursday that the documents were found in his garage, and next to his Corvette.

“Classified materials, next to your Corvette? What were you thinking?” Fox News’ Peter Doocy asked Biden at a press conference.

“My Corvette’s in a locked garage, okay? So it’s not like they’re sitting out on the street.”

Biden, a self-described “car guy,” owns a classic 1967 Corvette Stingray. While the classic American muscle car may often sit in a locked garage, the president appears to drive it regularly. He showed it off during an episode of “Jay Leno’s Garage” last year, topping 100 miles-per-hour in the green convertible.

The White House has sought to downplay the story since reports Monday that Biden attorneys discovered classified records on Nov. 2 at the Penn Biden Center, Biden’s think tank in Washington, D.C. According to reports, the documents contained Top Secret information about Ukraine, Iran, and the United Kingdom. The White House has faced questions about why the administration waited two months—and until after the midterm election—to announce the discovery.