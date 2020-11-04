Biden: ‘We believe we are on track to win this election’

Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden with his wife Jill in Wilmington, Del., Nov. 4, 2020. (AP/Andrew Harnik)

Biden chides Trump for declaring victory before final count is announced, saying it’s up to the voters.

By Paul Shindman, World Israel News

Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden said early Wednesday he is “on track” to win the election.

Speaking to supporters in Wilmington, Delaware as votes continued to be counted, the former vice president looked confident and said the vote was going his way.

“We feel good about where we are. We believe we are on track to win this election,” Biden said, as supporters parked in cars at the outside rally honked their horns in support.

Biden admitted that it might be hours or days before the final result.

“Your patience is commendable. We knew this was going to go long.”

Biden made his comments shortly after midnight on Wednesday.

“It’s not my place or Donald Trump’s place to declare the winner of this election. That’s the decision of the American people,” he said.

“It ain’t over until every vote is counted, until every ballot is counted,” Biden emphasized.

In a speech streamed live on social media, Biden said he was feeling good about where the results were going, confident of wins in Arizona and Minnesota and feeling optimistic about his chances in Georgia, Wisconsin and Michigan.

Despite being behind in the key state of Pennsylvania, Biden said “It’s gonna take time to count the votes, but we’re gonna win Pennsylvania.”

“Keep the faith, guys. We’re going to win this,” Biden concluded.