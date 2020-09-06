Bin Laden’s niece endorses Trump, loves America

“Osama bin Laden endorsed Biden to see America fail. I endorse President Trump to see America succeed,” said Noor bin Ladin.

By Josh Plank, World Israel News

Noor bin Ladin, 33-year-old niece of terrorist mastermind Osama bin Laden, has endorsed President Donald Trump’s reelection.

“Osama bin Laden endorsed Biden to see America fail. I endorse President Trump to see America succeed,” bin Ladin, whose family spells their name slightly differently than her infamous uncle, tweeted on September 5.

As first reported by the Washington Post in March 2012, bin Laden was plotting the assassination of President Barack Obama because “killing him automatically will make [Vice President] Biden take over the presidency.”

Bin Laden thought that a Biden presidency would spell disaster for the U.S., telling one of his top officers, “Biden is totally unprepared for that post, which will lead the U.S. into a crisis.”

Unlike her uncle, Swiss-born Noor bin Ladin loves the U.S.

“America is the greatest, least racist country in the world, despite what her enemies claim,” bin Ladin tweeted.

On her website, she describes herself as “freedom loving, Americanophile and patriot at heart.”

“Though I have largely kept to myself since the tragic day of 9/11, I can no longer stand by and watch as America burns,” she said.

Bin Ladin said that she has been a Trump supporter since 2015 and feels compelled to speak up ahead of the 2020 elections, which she calls, “the most consequential in America’s history.”

“As the last stand of true Freedom in the world, the fate of humanity rests on the shoulders of America, and President Trump,” she said.

“Patriots across the globe are watching closely and rooting for their success, as it will be ours too.”

Bin Ladin has also endorsed Florida congressional candidate Laura Loomer.

“Not only do I endorse President Trump, but also you my courageous friend,” bin Ladin told Loomer in a post on the Parler social network September 5.