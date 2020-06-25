Black Lives Matter plans ‘Black Panthers’ style armed ‘peace patrols’

Armed members of the Black Panthers Party in Sacramento, Calif. on May 2, 1967 (AP/Walt Zeboski)

“We want freedom from an oppressive government, and we want the immediate end of government-sanctioned murder by the police,” Newsome said.

By Aaron Sull, World Israel News

The chairman of the New York Black Lives Matter (BLM) chapter appears to be declaring war on the police by mobilizing Black Panther-style “peace patrols” to monitor the behavior of white police officers on the streets.

After years of failed peaceful demonstrations, we have finally “awoken” and realize its time to “fight fire with fire,” Hawk Newsome told DailyMailTV.

“We’re talking about self-defense. We’re talking about defending our communities,” Newsome continued. “Do you know what it’s like to see a taser pointed at a seven-year-old, you know what it’s like to see a 67-year-old black woman pepper-sprayed and pushed to the ground?”

According to Newsome, police brutality must be stopped by any means necessary, even if it means handing out guns to patrols in states where it is permitted to do so.

“We pattern ourselves after the Black Panthers, after the Nation of Islam, we believe that we need an arm to defend ourselves,” Newsome said. “We will build and train peace officers to keep the peace in our communities, to defend our communities, to keep our communities safe.”

The Black Panther Party, founded in 1966, was a revolutionary socialist political group. Dressed in black berets and black leather jackets, its armed members were involved in several deadly firefights with police. The movement eventually faded away a few years later as a result of deadly shootouts, internal tensions, and FBI counterintelligence activities.

Newsome told the English news outlet that he will present the full details of his plan, dubbed “Black Opts,” in Times Square this coming Sunday.