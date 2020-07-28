BLM-supporter presses knee against 2-year-old’s neck in bizarre George Floyd reprisal

The man is seen kneeling on the neck of a child as another holds the child’s arms from behind.

By World Israel News Staff

A shocking image of a man kneeling on the neck of a young child apparently in solidarity with the Black Lives Matter movement was circulated on social media, an Ohio TV station reported last Wednesday.

The man was identified by police as Isaiah Jackson, 20, according to WHIO TV 7.

He is seen kneeling on the neck of a 2-year-old. Another person, whose face is unseen, is holding the child’s arms from behind. The caption underneath the photo says “Blm now mf.” BLM stands for Black Lives Matter.

The child was taken to the hospital and found not to have injuries.

Jackson was arrested on a probation violation and the sheriff’s office is pressing charges for the incident. The sheriff’s office said the prosecutor’s office will “provide a determination on the scope and breadth of the felony charges” Jackson will face, Clark County Sheriff’s Office Lt. Kristopher Shultz said in a statement, WHIO TV reports.

“Subsequent interview with the mother revealed that she was unaware of the photo having been taken, or its contents, until she had been informed by other parties,” Shultz said.

The Daily Mail reports that similar images have been posted online of a ‘George Floyd Challenge,’ in which people make fun of the death of George Floyd, who was killed by Minneapolis Officer Derek Chauvin on May 25, leading to protests that spread worldwide.

Most of those participating are white teenagers, The Daily Mail says, surmising that perhaps Jackson’s image may have been meant to protest the ‘challenge.’

However, detectives are still investigating his motive.