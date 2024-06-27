Body of IDF dog Hamas used for propaganda before killing and boobytrapping it to be buried in Israel

Israeli soldiers from the IDF Oketz canine unit patrol with a dog in Kerem Shalom, located on the Gaza Strip-Israel-Egypt border, southern Israel, May 18, 2022. (Michael Giladi/Flash90)

By Vered Weiss, World Israel News

The body of a dog that Hamas used for propaganda purposes before killing it and boobytrapping it to lure IDF soldiers was returned to Israel on Wednesday for burial.

A video of the dog attacking an Arab woman in her home in Jabaliya was used as anti-Israel propaganda in the Arab world.

Those who disseminated the video didn’t mention that the dog was an Oketz military canine who Hamas kidnapped.

Hamas later killed the dog and booby-trapped its body to lure IDF forces into a building.

The film of the dog attacking the Gazan woman was published on the Qatari Al-Jazeera channel, affiliated with Hamas.

Concealing the fact that the terrorists had kidnapped the dog from the IDF, the Arab woman said, “The dog attacked me and dragged me while I was sleeping.”

She added, “He dragged me from my bed to the entrance of the house. I seriously hurt my hand, and now I am suffering from an injury. The Jews attacked me with the dog.”

In early June, IDF troops in Jabaliya narrowly avoided disaster when Hamas set a trap by killing the same military dog the Arab woman complained about in the video and using its body to lure the soldiers into an ambush.

When the IDF soldiers were operating in the Jabaliyah refugee camp, they were alerted to the presence of terrorists in a building.

The soldiers then sent a drone to an alley close to the building. The drone detected the dog’s presence, but there was no indication whether it was still alive.

When the soldiers went to get the dog, the dog had mysteriously disappeared.

The soldiers then realized that Hamas terrorists had killed the dog and planted explosives under its body since they knew the IDF would come to rescue it.

This suspicion was confirmed when they saw wiring from the explosive device coming out of the dog’s body.

On Wednesday, the dog’s body was returned to Israel, where it was given a special burial for heroic Oketz IDF dogs.