Bolton reveals Iranian nuclear activities Israel discovered in Mossad raid

By Aaron Sull, World Israel News

Former national security adviser John Bolton’s highly anticipated book titled “The Room Where It Happened: A White House Memoir” reveals what type of Iranian nuclear activities Israel discovered during a 2018 Mossad raid in a storage facility in southern Tehran, reports the Jerusalem Post

In his book, Bolton references a 2018 meeting he attended with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, during which it became clear that Iran was probably at the first step of making weapons-grade uranium dubbed “yellowcake,” a human-processed uranium oxide produced from uranium ore, the report says.

“It was not enriched uranium, but perhaps yellowcake, and certainly evidence contradicting Tehran’s repeated assertions it had never had a nuclear weapons program,” Bolten wrote.

“Israel knows for certain what form the uranium is in since it has stolen documents, as does the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), which has collected samples, but the likelihood is that the uranium at Turquzabad was yellowcake,” he wrote.

Even though Bolton said “perhaps,” his intention was to relay it as fact, but was prevented to do so in order to pass censorship, the report speculates.

In an English presentation at the Ministry of Defense in 2018, Netanyahu unveiled a trove of more than 100,000 documents obtained by the Mossad from a secret warehouse in southern Tehran.

The prime minister showed photographs of classified maps, charts, photographs, blueprints, videos and more documenting the Islamic Republic’s ongoing effort to create nuclear weapons.

Netanyahu also showed photographic evidence of the Fordo nuclear site, which is built into the side of a mountain some 200 kilometers south of Tehran, and he said that since the signing of the nuclear deal in 2015 with the Six Global Powers, the site has continued to operate at an expanded rate of operation.

In a statement promoting Bolton’s book, the publisher said it reveals Trump’s “inconsistent” and “scattershot” decision-making processes in his dealings with allies and enemies alike.

It is scheduled for release on June 23.