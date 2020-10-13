Boomerang: TikTok Teens try sabotaging Trump rally, mistakenly donate $16,000 to GOP

The tables turned on thousands of teens who tried to sabotage a Republican rally last week by hoarding online tickets.

By World Israel News Staff

Thousands of teens who tried to embarrass President Donald Trump by sabotaging a Republican rally were outsmarted by the organizers.

Not only did an estimated 2,500 trump supporters attend the rally, held at the Staten Island borough of New York City on October 3, but the troubleshooters were tricked into donating nearly $16,000 to the GOP.

The New York Post reports that out-of-staters used fake and lewd names on September 19 to sign up online for the “TRiUMPh Rally,” a free get-out-the-vote event.

“We knew something was not right,” GOP chairman Brendan Lantry told the Post. “We had about 1,500 RSVPs from Staten Islanders. Then all of a sudden we started seeing the numbers tick up to 10,000, 15,000, 75,000.”

Lantry’s wife Jessica, an avid TikTok user, managed to trace the sign-ups to a clip posted by a 19-year-old from Brooklyn calling herself Felisrae, the Post writes.

“Do you hate this orange b…h as much as I do?” the teen asks in a 51-second video. “It turns out that Trump is having a rally in Staten Island.”

“Order them so their numbers will be way off and they’ll expect more people,” explained Twitter user Earth Angel from Cheshire, Conn, according to the Post.

Apparently, they were trying to repeat a trick used to spoil a Trump rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma, in June. The Trump campaign announced over one million reservations had been made for that event, but only a couple of thousand turned up to support the president.

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., thanked the teenagers for sabotaging the Tulsa rally.

“Actually you just got ROCKED by teens on TikTok who flooded the Trump campaign w/ fake ticket reservations & tricked you into believing a million people wanted your white supremacist open mic enough to pack an arena during COVID-19,” AOC tweeted.

This time, however, the plan backfired.

Upon discovering the plan, Lantry added a nonrefundable $5 fee to the online sign-up form, the Post reports.

“But they kept coming. From Colorado and California and Chicago and Houston, all over the country,” Lantry said.

The result was that they donated $15,785 for more than 3,000 vouchers that would not be used.

The rally was also a success, with an attendance of 2,500 enthusiastic local Trump fans.