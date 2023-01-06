Search

BORDERING HOLOCAUST DENIAL? Biden compares illegal migrants to Jews fleeing Nazi Europe

Rooting for illegal migrants to be allowed to remain in the U.S., President Joe Biden compared them to Jews seeking refuge from Nazi Europe, with Vice President Kamala Harris standing by his side.