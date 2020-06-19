Breaking: Police searching for missing IDF soldier

The missing soldier was last seen on Thursday leaving a military base in the Negev.

By World Israel News Staff

Israeli police announced on Friday morning that an IDF soldier is missing.

IDF sergeant Adiel Benjamin Fishler was last seen on Thursday night leaving the Shizafon military base in the Negev. The 21-year-old is described to be a bearded caucasian roughly 5.7 feet tall.

Dozens of Israeli-Arab residents of Haifa issued calls to kidnap IDF soldiers and attack the Israel Security Agency during an anti-Israel protest held on Tuesday, Arutz 7 reported. It is unknown whether this incitement is related to the soldier’s disappearance.

The Israeli police are conducting a search for Fishler and have enlisted the public for its assistance in the matter.