Stabbing attack north of Jerusalem, terrorist shot

By World Israel News Staff

An attempted stabbing incident took place at the Qalandia checkpoint in Samaria Monday afternoon, according to initial reports.

Just before 2:50 p.m., an Arab terrorist tried stabbing Israeli guards at the checkpoint, just north of Jerusalem. The terrorist was shot and neutralized, reports indicate.

There were no reported Israeli casualties.

Earlier in the day, six members of an elite police undercover unit and at least four Arabs were wounded in clashes in Qalandia, a hot spot for Palestinian terror.