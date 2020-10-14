British magazine fires ‘diversity champion’ for anti-Semitic tweets

On the 75th anniversary of the liberation of Auschwitz in January 2020, Yeboah tweeted, “There have been bigger and more horrific genocides. They happened to brown people, though, so I guess it doesn’t matter, huh?”

By Lauren Marcus, World Israel News

British magazine Grazia has fired its recently hired “diversity champion” due to her history of anti-Semitic tweets, the company announced in a statement.

Stephanie Yeboah, a lifestyle blogger and outspoken Black Lives Matter activist, was hired by the magazine last month to “fight for diversity, inclusion and women’s rights,” showed a pattern of tweeting anti-Semitic remarks.

In 2018, Yeboah tweeted, “AUSCHWITZ Gas Chamber Music LMAO SMH,” and “Every Jew has an attic, but not every attic has Jews.”

On the 75th anniversary of the liberation of Auschwitz in January 2020, Yeboah tweeted, “There have been bigger and more horrific genocides. They happened to brown people, though, so I guess it doesn’t matter, huh?”

When a Twitter user pushed back, Yeboah responded, “I know what the occasion is [the 75th anniversary] and I’m doubling down on what I said. Of course it’s tragic, but the erasure of brown trauma is a real issue.”

“Lol of course it matters when Jews are killed,” she added in a follow up tweet. “Nothing else matters more. We learn about it in school. It’s *THEE* most important thing. But it also discounts the other absolutely despicable things that have happened. So pls don’t play the oppression card here.”

In 2019, Yeboah tweeted, “I haven’t seen any empathy/sympathy shown from those complaining about antisemitism towards those who have suffered under this Islamophobic/racist government.”

A spokesperson for Grazia Magazine said in a statement, “’Following an internal review, we have agreed that Stephanie will no longer be writing as a contributing editor of Grazia.”

Yeboah posted an apology on her Instagram account earlier this week, writing, “I made very ignorant and antisemitic comments about the Jewish community, as well as quoting lines from a variety of TV shows, including quotes that upon reflection, were extremely offensive and hurtful.”

“To plead ignorance is no excuse, I should have known better than to make these kinds of comments about events which remain a source of unimaginable trauma for the Jewish community.”

In a recent interview, Yeboah stated that her life’s mission was to “teach women how to live in their truth and not be bound by the shackles of this very patriarchal, capitalist society that thrives on white supremacy.”