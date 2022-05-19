Can men get pregnant? ‘Yes,’ Dem tells House committee

Democratic witnesses in House hearing push narrative that men can get pregnant.

By Lauren Marcus, World Israel News

Democrat witnesses testifying in front of a House committee on abortion rights refused to provide a definition of the word “woman” and said that men are capable of becoming pregnant, an inaccurate and biologically impossible statement.

According to a Fox News report, Rep. Dan Bisho (R-NC) asked Aimee Arrambide, the executive director of the abortion rights nonprofit Avow Texas, to define the term “woman.”

“I believe that everyone can identify for themselves,” she demurred.

Arrambide then answered ”yes” after Bishop asked if she believed “that men can become pregnant and have abortions.”

In postmodern discourse, the belief that sex is a social construct and not a biological definition has gained popularity.

Beyond believing that people can choose their gender or identify as the opposite gender to which they were born, some insist that biological markers distinguishing men from women are either irrelevant or not real.

Because there is a tiny number of women who become pregnant that self-identify as male, some advocates believe that any references in discussions or literature linking femininity to motherhood or pregnancy are inherently offensive.

Dr. Yashica Robinson, another Democrat witness at the hearing, appeared to subscribe to that line of thinking.

Bishop asked Robinson why she uses she/her pronouns, and how she defines “woman.”

“I think it’s important that we educate people like you about why we’re doing the things that we do,” Robinson responded, according to Fox News.

“And so the reason that I use she and her pronouns is because I understand that there are people who become pregnant that may not identify that way. And I think it is discriminatory to speak to people or to call them in such a way as they desire not to be called.”

Bishop pushed Robinson to explain what a woman is, and she declined to do so.

“Yes, I’m telling you, I’m a woman,” Robinson said.

“Is that as comprehensive a definition as you can give me?” Bishop asked.

“That’s as comprehensive a definition as I will give you today,” Robinson said

Some feminist advocates have noted that the word “woman” is disappearing from the conversation around pregnancy, with the Biden administration using the term “birthing people” when referring to mothers in a federal budget proposal.