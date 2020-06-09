Canadian FM: We will pressure Israel to abandon annexation on world stage if given the chance

PA Foreign Affairs chief Riyad Malki pressures Canada to impose sanctions on Israel.

By Aaron Sull, World Israel News

Canada’s foreign minister said if given the chance, he would pressure Israel to abandon its plan to annex parts of Judea and Samaria, reports the Palestinian Authority’s WAFA news outlet.

During a telephone conversation on Monday, Foreign Minister François-Philippe Champagne told PA Foreign Affairs chief Riyad Malki that if Canada joins the UN Security Council, it “will not remain silent” and will “speak out for peace and stability in the Middle East,” the report says.

For his part, Malki urged Champagne to consider imposing sanctions on Israel if it acts on annexation.

Later in June, a vote will be held among UN member states on whether to grant Canada a seat on the Security Council. Many political pundits do not believe Canada will be granted a seat due to its general irrelevance on the world stage.

Last week, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau condemned Israel’s plan to annex parts of Judea and Samaria.

“I’ve been very direct with the Israeli leaders,” Trudeau said during his Tuesday coronavirus briefing. “We deplore such actions, which are going to delay any prospect of lasting peace in the Middle East.”

“I have highlighted both publicly and directly to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and alternate Prime Minister Benny Gantz the importance of staying away from measures that are unilateral and our deep concerns and disagreement with their proposed policy of annexation,” Trudeau said.

Pressure against annexation is also coming from Canada’s southern neighbor.

U.S. Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) claimed on Thursday that if Israel were to apply sovereignty to parts of Judea and Samaria, it would undermine U.S. national security and upend bipartisan support for the Jewish state.

Netanyahu is pushing for a July 1 date to begin annexation, but earlier admitted that although Israel wanted to annex “the maximum possible,” the details are not yet final.

“Things are still not finalized with the Americans and the maps are not yet finalized. We need to exploit this opportunity that we have this president there in the White House. We cannot allow Trump to think that we are not interested,” Netanyahu said.